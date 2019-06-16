|
April 9, 1924 - June 12, 2019 Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Millham, widow of Al Millham, passed away June 12, 2019. She was 95 years old. She is survived by a daughter, Pat Carlson, and a son, Tom Millham, as well as seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and ten great-great grandchildren with another on the way. Another daughter, Kathi Faulkner, had predeceased her. Memorial Service will be held on June 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Douglass and Zook Mortuary in Monrovia, with viewing one hour before and interment immediately after at Rose Hills.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 16, 2019