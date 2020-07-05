Jacqueline WILDER GORMAN

1933 - 2020 Alas and alack. Jackie Wilder Gorman passed away on the morning of Friday, June 19 after a recent stroke and heart attackand a long, adventurous life that let her explore the globe, camp amongst the West's picturesque forests, and surround herself with dear friends and a boisterous family. Until the end, her wry humor and adoration of all things wholesome fun, generosity, and sweetness shone through. Even between moments of admitting that sometimes, things are just "mud city" and then smacking her lips with a breathy laugh. Born in Minnesota in September, 1933 to Arthur and Sylvie Hunt, Jackie graduated from Crosby-Ironton High School in 1951 as class valedictorian and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Bob Wilder. They raised their children in Southern California and were proud and active members of Covina United Methodist Church. After Bob passed away in 1983, she remarried to Bill Gorman, and in partnership they brought their adult children and grandchildren together at many a holiday tablealways with Jello salad on the menu. Jackie was a woman of good taste and a short wish list, whether it was her favorite rose bush she tended to in the garden, a rust-orange sweater that complemented her peachy cheeks, a pair of 40-year-old alligator pumps she couldn't part with, or a classic Paul Newman movie. An outstanding grandmother and loving mother, Jackie rarely missed a Sunday church service or opportunity to contribute to the communitynor a chance to hug a loved one and spoil her grandchildren with homemade cookies to make them feel special. Even in her later years, Jackie remained highly invested in the lives of her family. She is survived by her children, Diane, Sheryl, and Rob; grandchildren Lauren and Courtney; siblings Alan and Phyllis; and friends too numerous to list. Her death was preceded by her sister Joyce and husband Bill. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her memory will be cherished and not forgotten. As Jackie would say, "Onward and upward!" According to her wishes, she has been cremated. A memorial service will be held for immediate family. Donations "in memory of Jackie Gorman" can be made to Covina United Methodist Church.





