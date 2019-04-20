|
|
James B. Boyle Jr. died peacefully in his sleep on April 6. Jim was born on August 18, 1930 at the Huntington Hospital, the son of James B. Boyle and Carmen W. Combs. He attended Huntington School, South Pasadena High School and Fountain Valley School before receiving his BA from Stanford University in 1952 and his law degree in 1954. While at Stanford, he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity and Phi Delta Phi. He served in the Army from 1955 to 1957 stationed for a time in Germany. In 1957, he joined his father's law firm a partner of what would eventually become Boyle, Olson and Robinson where he remained until his retirement in 2013. In 1963, Jim married Susan Hoffman they continued to live in Pasadena. Together, they bought a home in Pasadena and had three children Peter J. Boyle, Kathryn E. Boyle and John M. Boyle. During this time, Jim and Susan were active members of The Valley Hunt Club, Twilight Club and Luminaries. Jim believed deeply in giving back to his community both professionally and civically. Jim served as president of the Pasadena Bar Association in 1977 and 1978. Civically, while numerous, his organizations included his 61-year membership in the Tournament of Roses which culminated in presiding over the 1985 Rose Parade. Jim also served as president of the Pasadena Chapter of Rotary and served on the boards of the Boys and Girls Club, San Gabriel Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Braille Institute and Polytechnic School. Later, Jim became involved in Leadership Pasadena an organization he remained involved with until his retirement. Besides being an active community member, attorney, father and grandfather, Jim enjoyed tennis, body-surfing at T-street, any Pac-10 football game and BBQing on a Friday nights with his Bombay gin martini and Susan with her glass of cabernet. In his later years, he also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Up till the end he reminisced about his years as a "white suiter" and would proudly recall his parade including his theme, Grand Marshall and Queen to anyone who would ask. Susan, his spouse of 40 years, predeceased Jim in 2003 as did his sister, Johanna Boyle Leh, in 2006. He is survived by his son, Peter J. Boyle (Janine K. Boyle), their three children Lauren B. Boyle, Spencer J. Boyle and Connor W. Boyle; daughter, Kathryn E. Boyle; and son, John M. Boyle. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 4 at 1:30 pm on the ground of the Tournament of Roses House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to either Tournament of Roses Foundation or the Pasadena Community Foundation. Cabot & Sons, Pasadena
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 20, 2019