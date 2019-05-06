|
|
June 14, 1934 - April 26, 2019 On Friday, April 26, 2019, James Evans Balden, age 84, passed away after a two year battle with ALS. James was born June 14, 1934 in Santa Paula, CA. He graduated from Fillmore High School, and enlisted in the Army in 1953, during the Korean War. After completion of his basic training, he received the American Spirit Honor Medal for outstanding qualities of leadership best expressing the American spirithonor, initiative, loyalty, and a high example to comrades in arms. He went on to have an illustrious 40 year career as a television camera operator and director, including winning 3 Emmys. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who was always there to brighten the lives of others with his renowned sense of humor. Jim was preceded in death by his son Kerry Balden and his great-grandson, William Balden. He is survived by his wife Elaine Balden, children: Patrick Balden, Laura Clauson (Steve), Michael Balden, Alana Balden, Skyla Nouri (Danny),11 grandchildren: Matthew Balden, Ryan Balden (Wyndi), Tarah Burley (Logan), Kerry James Balden, Shea Balden, Jared Autrey (Jessica), Travis Autrey (Hailee), Malorie White (Mike), Codi Autrey (Evelyn), Ty Autrey, Marisa Wessel (Jonathan) and 15 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am at 1017 First Street, Fillmore, CA 93015. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Association Golden West chapter in Jim's name. Skillin-Carroll Mortuary 600 Central Ave., Fillmore, CA 93015
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 6, 2019