5/15/1927 - 5/25/2019 James A. Carmack, Jr ("Jim"), died on May 25, 2019 at the age of 92 at his home in Dirigo Pines, Maine, where he had lived since 2015. He was born May 15, 1927 in Washington DC, the son of James A and Mary (nee Robertson) Carmack. Jim grew up in Washington DC and Chase City, Virginia. At age 14, he became a U.S. Senate Page. He was present in the Chamber on December 26, 1941 when Winston Churchill addressed Congress (three weeks after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor). One of Jim's favorite keepsakes was his framed photograph showing him standing against the Senate Chamber wall with his fellow pages during Churchill's speech. Following high school, Jim was appointed to the US Naval Academy, where he majored in Naval Science. During his years as a midshipman, Jim enjoyed competing as skipper of his yawl, "Lively". His summer cruises were aboard the Battleship, USS North Carolina and the Essex Class Aircraft Carrier, the USS Boxer and training in Guantanamo Bay. One of the highlights of his midshipman days came when he represented the Naval Academy in a sailing race from Newport R.I. to Bermuda. Jim graduated on June 3, 1949 and was commissioned as an ensign. While a midshipman, Jim met his future wife, Betty Jane ("BJ") Hamilton, the eldest daughter of Navy Capt. and Mrs. James E. Hamilton of Washington DC. Their courtship included many special events at the Naval Academy and they married on May 5, 1951 (two years after graduation). Jim was in active service in the Navy for twelve and a half years, from 1945-1957, His initial assignment in 1949 was aboard the USS Horace Bass (APD-124), an amphibious ship assigned to the 7th Fleet. During this tour he participated in combat operations off the coast of Korea, most notably the September 1950 Inchon Landing. Upon completing his WESTPAC assignment, Jim went to flight school at NAS Pensacola to become a fighter pilot. Jim's skill and excellence as an aviator led to his selection for what is now known as the United States Naval Test Pilot School. Jim's last active duty assignment was as a test pilot. Upon leaving active duty in 1957, with their first-born daughter, Cathy (Cathy Carmack Jones, married to John Raymond Jones, Los Angeles), Jim and Betty Jane moved to Redondo Beach, California in 1955 where Jim began work for Douglas Aircraft Co, and later with Hughes Aircraft Co, relocating to La Canada in 1958. Jim and Betty Jane welcomed four more children to their precious family, Elisabeth "Lisa" Carmack O'Neil (Denver), James "Jim" Alfred Carmack, married to Terrie Capellino Carmack (Redondo Beach), Mary Marguerite "Meg" Carmack, married to John Percival Symes III (Pasadena) and David Barnes Carmack MD (Col. USAF Retired) married to Adrienne Wallace Carmack MD (Veazie). In 1962, the family moved to Pasadena, first to Bellevue Dr, then in 1968 to Hillcrest Ave. They enjoyed 53 wonderful years in Pasadena, making cherished friendships through the children's schools (Mayfield, Poly, Chandler, Westridge, Loyola) and activities. During these Pasadena years, Jim perfected his famous "Jim's Cheeseball" recipe which became a coveted Christmas gift for 100+ family friends each Christmas (all personally delivered by Jim and the team of sons+daughters drivers). The recipe remains a closely guarded family secret to this day. In the early 1960's, Jim left aviation and transitioned into the financial industry, earned his stockbroker's license, and worked at Mitchum, Jones & Templeton and Seidler, Arnett and Spillane in Los Angeles. Jim eventually struck out on his own, opening his own investment counseling business, The Carmack Group. He ran his business with dedication, integrity and passion always putting his clients interests first and did so well into his eighties, when he fully retired. Jim's joys were BJ and their family, first and foremost, followed by fly-fishing and his beloved dog, Bud. Every summer Jim took his boys on a four-week "Carmack Fly-Fishing Frolic" in Yellowstone and Montana. Jim also stayed close to his Navy sailing roots, teaching all the children to sail on a family fleet of sabots, flippers and kites during summer vacations on the Newport Beach Peninsula and Balboa Bay Shores. In 2007, after 56 years of marriage, Betty Jane died. In August 2015, Jim moved to Orono, Maine, to be close to son David, his wife Adrienne, and their six children, Anna, Mary, Adrienne, David, Tommy and Allie. After living in California for 60 years, Jim made a happy transition to Maine life. He loved being an integral part of David and Adrienne's active family, enjoying his grandchildren's sporting events, school concerts, and eventual college careers. With David, Jim joined the Penobscot Fly Fishers in Bangor and enjoyed wonderful summers at the family camp in Grand Lake Stream, Maine. Jim's five children brought Jim and Betty Jane 19 grandchildren, each one of whom was especially loved. Lisa and Chris (Cathy Carmack Jones and John Jones); PJ, Will and Molly ("Lisa" Carmack O'Neil); Jimmie, Jenna, Sam and Olivia ("Jim" and Terrie Carmack); Katie, Sarah and Jack ("Meg" and John Symes); and Anna, Mary, Adrienne, David, Tom, and Allie (David and Adrienne Carmack). Jim will be remembered by his family and friends for his character, integrity, steadfast loyalty, commitment to family and his relentless optimism. The family gives our profound thanks to David and Adrienne and to all the members of "Team Jim Maine" who met Jim at every step of his journey with a smile, and a caring heart. Burial services will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held Saturday, August 3rd in Pasadena.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 2, 2019