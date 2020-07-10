1/
James Duff Akins Jr.
James Duff Akins Jr. aged 78, passed away June 25, 2020 in Newport Beach, California, after a lengthy battle with a blood disorder. Duff is survived by David Whisler, brother Patrick and wife Beverly, sister Margaret (Peg) and husband Brian Sturtevant. Uncle Duff will also be missed by his nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Pasadena, Duff graduated from Muir high school and attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City. He returned to Pasadena and became a top floral designer. He moved to Costa Mesa in the late 1970s and resided there until his death. Duff loved traveling, reading, Halloween and Christmas. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Donations in his memory may be made to Descanso Gardens, La Canada CA.

Published in Pasadena Star-News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
