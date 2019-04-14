|
|
James F. O'Rieley, 90, died on April 9, 2019 in San Gabriel. Jim's parents were Bill and Alice O'Rieley of Cedar Rapids a lawyer and a teacher. Jim's wife Kathryn died in 2016 after a long illness. Jim established an accounting practice in Pasadena in 1980 and before that worked in several businesses in Los Angeles. Jim and Kathy met at South Bend where Kathy graduated from St Mary's College in history and Jim from Notre Dame in both accounting and law. Both were only children and they had no children of their own. They were married in 1953 in the Notre Dame Chapel shortly after Jim got his law degree and at the same time became an Air Force Legal Officer. The O'Rieleys lived in France for several years during Jim's service and afterwards Jim attended Harvard and received an MBA. Jim passed the Bar in Iowa, where he initially thought to practice law. After Harvard he came to Los Angeles and became a CPA. He worked for a Big 8 accounting firm, was comptroller of the Auto Club, and had management positions at Dart Industries and Sitmar Cruises. Jim was a supporter of Notre Dame, President of the Saint Ann's Guild, Treasurer of the Newman Club, President of the Los Angeles Serra Club and member of Pasadena Serra Club. He was great to be around. The rosary and Mass are at Cabot and Sons, Pasadena, at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Cabot and Sons, Pasadena
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 14, 2019