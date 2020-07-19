8-28-1027 - 6-25-2020 James N. Wilson was born in Spring Valley, California, attended San Diego High School, UC Berkeley, and MIT for graduate school in engineering. At MIT, he was recruited to work at JPL in Pasadena and become one of the pioneers in the space program. By the time he retired in 1990, Jim had worked on the Corporal, the Ranger, Shavetail, and had helped design all Mariner spacecraft. He and his family attended the launch of Mariner 10 at Cape Canaveral. He was also a sailor and member of the Los Angeles Yacht Club as well as a sports car enthusiast and member of the Maserati Club of Southern California. He traveled extensively and viewed 12 total solar eclipses in New Guinea, Iwo Jima, Antarctica, the South Pacific, China, and more. He loved his family and life will be remembered for leading others to achieve their personal best. He is survived by his widow Sibyl, his children Patti (John) and Martin (Lori), and his grandchildren, Katherine and John. Donations may be made to MIT in his name.





