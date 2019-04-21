March 11, 1935 - April 14, 2019 James P. Gorton went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2019, at the age of 84. His health had been in decline for several years and on Sunday night he died peacefully in his sleep. His family is grateful to have seen him Sunday evening shortly before his passing. James is survived by his two adult sons, James P. Gorton Jr. and his wife Karin and Edward B. Gorton and his wife Roz as well as their five-year-old daughter Kumi. James was born in Racine, Wisconsin. His sister Suzanne, was born 7 years later. After WWII, the family moved to San Marino. His father became the west coast representative of the Gorton Machine Tool Company, located in Racine. James graduated from South Pasadena High School and later attended Westmont College in Santa Barbara and Wheaton College in Illinois. James became a real estate broker and began building apartments in Pasadena. In later years, he and his partners ventured into real estate in Texas purchasing several rental properties there. For many years, James was an active member of Lake Avenue Church in Pasadena. His favorite charity was the Walter Hoving Home in Pasadena. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10:00am at Mountain View Mortuary, 2400 N. Fair Oaks Avenue, Altadena. Mountain View Mortuary 2400 N. Fair Oaks Avenue Altadena, CA. 91001 Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary