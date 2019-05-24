|
Oct. 3, 1920 - May 15, 2019 Born October 3, 1920 in Santa Barbara and raised in Sierra Madre, California, Jane Holmes was a devoted wife and mother. Living mostly in Pasadena, Jane was a committed volunteer for many community organizations, such as San Marino League, The Huntington Library, Assistance League of Pasadena, and Tumor Board, as well as an avid bridge player. Her husband George and daughter Janet preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Doug (Kathleen) Holmes, three grandchildren, Darren Schouten (Erica), Nicole Russell (Josh) and Kelsey Holmes Foster (Leigh) and her three great grandchildren Paris Russell, Griffin Russell, and Eloise Jane Holmes Foster.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 24, 2019