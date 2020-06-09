Brooklyn, NY - June 3, 2020 Jane was born on May 22, 1940, one of 10 children. She married the love of her life Charles Deus and together they raised 5 children - Kim, Tom, Tara, Jennifer, and Sharon before his death in 2004. She is also survived by her 14 grandkids - Frank Jr., Matthew, Marisa, Michael, DJ, Zaid, Cesar, Oden, Brooklyn, Eddie, Lucas, Layla, Rahima, and Noah. She gave her all in life and will be sorely missed.





