We will always cherish our memories with Jane. She was so very kind and loving to everyone. Her sense of humor was such a delight and throughly enjoyed the times we shared. Jane, we are so blessed to have had you in our lives and you will be deeply missed.
Love, Jim & Susie Prince
Brooklyn, NY - June 3, 2020 Jane was born on May 22, 1940, one of 10 children. She married the love of her life Charles Deus and together they raised 5 children - Kim, Tom, Tara, Jennifer, and Sharon before his death in 2004. She is also survived by her 14 grandkids - Frank Jr., Matthew, Marisa, Michael, DJ, Zaid, Cesar, Oden, Brooklyn, Eddie, Lucas, Layla, Rahima, and Noah. She gave her all in life and will be sorely missed.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jun. 9, 2020.