May 24, 1937 - April 8, 2020 Jane E. Eppard was born May 24, 1937 in Goshen, Indiana to Wilfred and Margaret Jackson. Mrs. Eppard was a 52-year Azusa resident who passed away on April 8, 2020 at the age of 82 in Rapid City, South Dakota. A life well lived, Mrs. Eppard was very active in the community having served on countless PTA boards, as well as an announcer for the local baseball leagues and Golden Day parades. She was a faithful parishioner for many years at Hope Lutheran Church in Glendora, CA and could always be counted on for a smile, a kind word and a helping hand. Mrs. Eppard was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Eugene M. Eppard, sisters Corinne and Marie and brother James. She is survived by sons, James G. (LouAnn) and Eugene R. Eppard and his partner Sandy Kolby, daughter, Jill M. (Paul) Decoff, grandchildren Eugene M., Robert W., Katie M., and Hannah J. Eppard and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear neighbor. WE WILL LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU FOREVER
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 12, 2020