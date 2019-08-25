Home

Sister Jane SNJM Lewis


1926 - 2019
Sister Jane SNJM Lewis Obituary
Jan. 30, 1926 - July 29, 2019 Sister Jane Lewis, age 93, died July 29, 2019, in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Born Margaret Jane, she was the daughter of Cliff and Edna Ryan Lewis and lived in Alhambra as a child. In 1943 she entered the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary and received the religious name Sister M. Gertrude Theresa. A member of the Holy Names Sisters for 74 years, Sister Jane had a long career as a teacher in Catholic elementary schools in Pasadena, Altadena, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Alhambra, Los Gatos, and Los Angeles and as a principal in Glendale and Burbank. During this time she completed a B.A. and a Master of Education at Mt. St. Mary's College, Los Angeles. She also worked for the Los Angeles Archdiocesan Office of Education as Elementary Education Administrator for seven years. Upon retiring she volunteered in several schools, including St. Andrew's School, Pasadena. In 2008, she moved to Portland, Oregon, at the invitation of a friend and former student. Sister Jane is survived by her sisters Helen Nickerson (Tujunga, California) and Myra Wilson (Soldotna, Alaska), her nieces and nephews, and the members of her religious community. Her funeral will take place at the Chapel of the Holy Names, Marylhurst, Oregon followed by burial in the Sisters' Cemetery there. Remembrances may be made to Sisters of the Holy Names, P.O. Box 398, Marylhurst, OR 97036 or online at www.snjmusontario.org/donate.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 25, 2019
