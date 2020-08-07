Janice Brown

December 8, 1925 - August 3, 2020 Janice Irene Bone Brown, 94, of Palm Desert, died of natural causes shortly after midnight on Monday, August 3. Janice was a woman of class and dignity. She adapted well with the times; she was rooted in the past yet never stuck in it. She loved travel, movies, reading fiction and biographies, and games such as gin rummy, poker, and backgammon. Given no choice by her father but to embrace sports, Janice was a lifelong fan of baseball, and an avid watcher of basketball and golf as well. She was also a splendid cook, a lover of fine food and wine, and a gracious hostess. Janice was born and raised in Pasadena, although she spent one year of high school in Seattle. After studying at Pasadena City College and UC Santa Barbara, she married architect Robert F. Gordon and lived with him in Altadena and Sierra Madre. Their three children were Laurie, Scott, and Gregory. After she and Bob divorced in 1963, Janice went to work at First Western Bank, where she became director of property management. In 1971 she married J. B. Brown, who had been widowed the year before, and became the mother of Geoff, Rebecca, and Monty as well. She and J. B. ended up with a marvelous, thirty-year marriage. In addition to her family at home, she was a devoted daughter to her parents, Ruth and Roger Bone, through the end of their lives. She and J. B. bought a home in Rancho Mirage in 1977 and split their time for the next 17 years between Los Angeles and the desert. They moved north in 1994, as the real-estate company that J. B. founded shifted its headquarters from Southern California to the Sacramento area. They spent many summers at Lake Tahoe and met many lasting friends there. Three years after J. B.'s death in 2001, Janice moved back to the Coachella Valley, going first to La Quinta and then to senior living at Segovia in Palm Desert for her final three years. Janice was also preceded in death by her son Scott and by her two older siblings, Phyllis Holmes and Richard Bone. She is survived by Laurie Gordon and her husband Bob Hoover, Gregory Gordon, Geoff and Kim Brown, Rebecca and Philip Thompson, and Monty and Mary Brown. Her grandchildren are Cameron, Colin, and Caroline Brown; Maria and Rafael Brown; Selene Jensen (husband: Taj); and Rob Hoover (wife: Candy). Her great-grandchildren are Bayley Swanson and Tanner, Meron, and Yuan Yuan Jensen; and Hayden, Quinlann, and Sloane Hoover. Because of COVID-related restrictions, Janice will be buried at El Toro Memorial Park in Orange County in a family-only ceremony. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to do something in her memory are encouraged to send contributions to Maitri Hospice or to one of the many theater and arts organizations that are struggling during this time. El Toro Memorial Park El Toro, CA





