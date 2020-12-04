06/23/1947 - 11/14/2020 Janis Lynne (Carroll) Miller went to heaven in the early hours of November 14, 2020 surrounded by her husband David, son James, and granddaughter Alyssa. She was born to Donald and Helen Carroll on June 23, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from Granite High School in SLC in 1965. She married David W Miller September 7, 1966; the two were inseparable for over 54 years. In their early years, David's employment took them to many states across the country. Over the years, they vacationed in southern California to visit her family and later decided to relocate permanently. In California, She became a professional property manager where she managed several apartment buildings and mobile home parks. In the early 2000s, Janis started facing many major medical complications. She was a fighter and was able to conquer and overcome all of them until her passing. Janis had unconditional love for everyone in her life and took pride in being a faithful wife, mother and grandmother. She excelled in coming up with solutions to any obstacle that life dealt her and her family. She enjoyed decorating her home as well as being a beautician. She is survived by her husband David, son James, daughter Christie, her five granddaughters:Alyssa, Savannah, Emily, Jaylinn, and Ellah, Her sister Becky, and her brothers Donald and Rusty. Internment December 9, 2020 at Oakdale Memorial Park, Glendora, CA. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society
, HHT Foundation or donate blood.