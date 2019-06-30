Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean O'Hagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean V. O'Hagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean V. O'Hagan Obituary
May 4, 1943 - June 16, 2019 A lifelong Pasadena resident, Jean V. O'Hagan (nee Van Name), passed peacefully on June 20th, 2019. She spent her career working at Vroman's, The Pasadena Public Library and the Metropolitan Cooperative Library Services. Upon her retirement, devoted herself to what she loved. She spent countless hours helping out at the Altadena Public Library, the Pasadena Historical Society, Eaton Canyon, the Audubon Society, the Asian Art Museum, and the Cat Posse. Grand-daughter of Pasadena painter Harry N. Tillcock and his wife, Rose Lily; daughter of lifelong Pasadena residents Edgar (Fred) and Joan Van Name; and beloved wife of livelong Pasadenan John James O'Hagan, Jean will be missed by all who love this city. A celebration of Jean's contributions will be held on July 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Canyon Visitor's Center, and donations can be made to any of the groups that Jean supported with her time and effort.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.