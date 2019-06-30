|
|
May 4, 1943 - June 16, 2019 A lifelong Pasadena resident, Jean V. O'Hagan (nee Van Name), passed peacefully on June 20th, 2019. She spent her career working at Vroman's, The Pasadena Public Library and the Metropolitan Cooperative Library Services. Upon her retirement, devoted herself to what she loved. She spent countless hours helping out at the Altadena Public Library, the Pasadena Historical Society, Eaton Canyon, the Audubon Society, the Asian Art Museum, and the Cat Posse. Grand-daughter of Pasadena painter Harry N. Tillcock and his wife, Rose Lily; daughter of lifelong Pasadena residents Edgar (Fred) and Joan Van Name; and beloved wife of livelong Pasadenan John James O'Hagan, Jean will be missed by all who love this city. A celebration of Jean's contributions will be held on July 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Canyon Visitor's Center, and donations can be made to any of the groups that Jean supported with her time and effort.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 30, 2019