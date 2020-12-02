12/5/1968 - 11/19/2020 Jennifer Liu Davison passed away at Cedars Sinai Hospital on November 19, 2020 with her family by her side after a two plus year gallant effort against pancreatic cancer, and many of its most challenging complications. She was born December 5, 1968 in Dandong, China to Haixin and Yuying Liu. Jennifer had a successful fashion modeling career in greater Dandong in her twenties and moved to the United States in 2000 to pursue broader opportunities. She became a citizen, and over time resided in Torrance, Monterey Park, Arcadia, San Gabriel, and Beverly Hills. In the US, in addition to continuing her career as a model, often leading a group of models providing singing and floor show entertainment at major Chinese association dinner events, Jennifer held a real estate license as an agent for Han Realty in Arcadia, and was a representative for NHT Global, a leading international provider of personal care, wellness, and quality of life products. Jennifer was an incredibly selfless person, always wanting to help others, or to do a good deed. Her effervescent spirit lit up every room she entered as her engaging smile and heartfelt expressions touched everyone she met. Jennifer loved to share time with family, enjoy the outdoors from the local park to the beach, support charitable causes, attend a wide range of entertainment events, and travel to new places. She loved to learn, and believed we are learning every day. Jennifer had two sons, Aaron (1991) and Henry (2003), by prior marriage, and met Dale Davison on September 9, 2014. Their love for each other grew quickly and was truly the relationship of a lifetime for both. They were married on March 21, 2015. Jennifer is survived by her parents Haixin and Yuying, her husband Dale, her children Aaron and Henry, her sister Jia, her sister Ping, her brother Guojun, her niece Lin Lin, her nephew Anson, and many cousins. Due to COVID19 restrictions a private service for family and close friends only will be held at Rose Hills in Whittier at 11AM on Friday, December 4th. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennifer's memory may be made to the Variety Boy's and Girl's Club online at https://p2p.onecause.com/2020vbgcyearend
.