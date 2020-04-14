|
December 17, 1930 - March 30, 2020 Jo Anne Burr passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 62 years, E. George Burr, Jr. Jo Anne was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 17, 1930 where she was also raised. As a young girl she enjoyed dancing, dramatic arts and modeling at L.S. Ayres & Co. After completion of high school, she attended Indiana University where she graduated in 1953 with a Degree in Journalism and was a life-long proud Hoosier. After college she became a field director and public relations director for the Camp Fire Girls in Indianapolis. She met her husband, George, in her Freshman year at IU. Their courtship lasted approximately 5 years as George enlisted in the Navy to take part in the Korean War. They were married in June of 1955 after his discharge from the Navy. After their wedding they moved to Pasadena, Ca. where they would spend the next 62 years. In Pasadena she continued her relationship as a field director for the Camp Fire Girls and was later an assistant in the Volunteer Bureau. Jo Anne was very involved in her children's lives. She was Den Mother with the Cub Scouts and served on the PTA's of both San Rafael Elementary School and Cleveland Elementary. Later she became involved with the Pasadena Unified School District and was instrumental in developing a program connecting Pasadena businesses with the school district. Jo Anne was an avid sports fan and enjoyed tailgating and attending UCLA football games with family and friends. She loved playing golf and tennis, and enjoyed extensive travel with George and their friends. Some of her other favorite times in Pasadena included activities with George at the Pasadena Elks Lodge #672, the Tournament of Roses and Pasadena Playhouse. Jo Anne is survived by her sister Jane Martin (John), her son Chris (Susan), her son Andy (Jorge Collazo) and Granddaughters Kacey LaRue (Jeff) and Kelley Burr (Lindsay Spence). As a result of the current health crisis, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to feedingamerica.org. or the Red Cross at redcross.org
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 14, 2020