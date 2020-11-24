Sunrise: June 8, 1914 Sunset: November 15, 2020 (106 exceptional years) JoAnna Houston was the second of five children born in Waxia near Opelousas, Louisiana born to Sam Houston and Irene Thomas-Houston. JoAnna's lifetime was full and punctuated by a century of historical events. Born in 1914 into World War I, she first survived the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918, the most severe in recent history. At 15 years of age, the Great Depression began in 1929, and lasted until she was 19 years old. JoAnna came to California in 1941 where she lived with her family in Los Angeles for several months. Later that year, she moved with her husband and her son Harold Jones to Pasadena and moved to Valley Boulevard near Friendship Baptist Church. For the next few years, she resided on Mountain Street, Lincoln Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard. In the midst of all this, at age 25, World War II started. Over the next six years, 75 million people perished in this war, including her first husband. Faith was the cornerstone of her strength and love of life. From 1943, she was a faithful member of Scott Methodist Church on Orange Grove Boulevard. She loved her church and her church family. It was here that she became a life-long friend of the Jackie Robinson family in Pasadena. The Korean War began in 1950 when she was 36. And, in the early 1950s, polio became one of the deadliest diseases in the U.S, affecting the lives of many of her friends and family. In 1953, she married Walter E. Carter and moved to Sunset Avenue where she resided for the next 67 years, until she passed on November 15, 2020. JoAnna went back to school in 1958 and received her cosmetology license. And while the Vietnam war, began, and escalated over the next 20 years, in 1962, Joanna started her own hair salon in Pasadena. For the next seven years, her shop was located on Fair Oaks Avenue and then on Orange Grove Boulevard. She later moved her business to her home. While she continued to embrace and love her family, her community and her faith, she experienced the Cold War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the loss of her husband, Walter. JoAnna continued to live a rich life, known and admired for her attention to style. She loved fashion. She enjoyed hosting dinner parties with her husband Archie Foster and was a fabulous cook. Her dinner table was always a work of art and she loved to share her meals with family and friends. JoAnna and her late husband Archie, also enjoyed traveling. One of their adventures in the 1980s, took them on an extensive trip to Europe and she delighted in sharing the details of that experience. On February 8, 2011, when she was 96 years young, she was invited to visit with President Barack Obama in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, escorted by her nephew, Webster Guillory. JoAnna recalled this memory as the occasion of a lifetime, not only because she witnessed the election of America's first black President, but also when she hugged the President, he hugged her back. JoAnna, in her long life, was an inspiration and the heart and glue for her family. She was admired by many and she will be deeply missed. Her love, lessons, values and influence will live on through her family and friends for generations to come. So much life in 106 years, surely, bigger than her one lifetime. And even with all this, she would be first to tell you "there is no place like Pasadena". She was preceded in death by her son Harold Jones, her sisters, Leeanna and Bertha and brothers, Rogers and Fagers, and her husbands. JoAnna loved a host of three generations of nieces and nephews, who she leaves to cherish her memory. May God grant her this next stop in his loving arms with her family and friends. A grateful family.





