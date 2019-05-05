Home

Johanna passed away peacefully with family by her side, at the age of 91. Born in Holland on April 24, 1928, she immigrated to Dallas following World War II. There, she reconnected with her brothers and sisters, and met the love of her life Bill Allen. Upon moving to Pasadena, Bill and Johanna put down their roots, started a family, and became a pillar in the growing community that was the Assumption parish. She is preceded in death by her husband and eldest son. A beloved Mother and "Oma", she is survived by two daughters, two sons, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. All lives touched by Johanna are invited to Assumption Church for Mass Services on May 9th, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Maryknoll at maryknoll.org.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 5, 2019
