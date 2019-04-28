June 22, 1922 - Dec. 7, 1941 After nearly 78 years in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, buried among other "unknown" servicemen that perished aboard the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941 Seaman First Class John Albert Karli is coming home. His remains were recently identified through the efforts of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). John was the fifth child and only son of immigrant parents, Hildur Rudin (Sweden) and Albert Karli (Switzerland). His parents became naturalized citizens in 1928. John was the adored little brother of 4 sisters, Twins Mary and Ruth, Alberta and Elsie. John was born on the Huntington estate in San Marino, where his father worked in the greenhouses and gardens tending the vast and exotic plant collections of railroad magnate Henry E. Huntington and his wife Arabella. The Karli family lived in the employee cottages on the estate from 1921 until 1930. John was a lifelong resident of San Marino and Pasadena. During his high school years, John was the catcher as well as the co-captain of the varsity baseball team at Muir. He was one of six high school boys that played on the Pasadena Junior College team. John loved his country. The very day after his 18th birthday, John was down at the Naval Recruiting Station in Los Angeles filling out his enlistment papers, listing the US Navy as his career choice and signing up for 6 years of service. Things were put on hold when he was informed that since he was not yet 21 years old, he would need the approval and a signature from his father plus his birth certificate. He was back the next day with his father and the birth certificate to complete the enlistment process. John reported for duty aboard the USS Oklahoma in October, 1940. The ship arrived in Hawaii on December 6, 1940, one year and one day prior to the fateful event of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Nearly 2,400 members of the US Military were killed in the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor. Out of those, 429 sailors and marines were killed on the USS Oklahoma, which was capsized after it was struck by several torpedoes during the attack on December 7, 1941. John Albert Karli was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart Medal, the World War II Victory Medal and the American Defense Service Medal. He is honored at the Courts of the Missing in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) and the USS Oklahoma Memorial in Hawaii. He is survived by his nephew, David Snyder (Jo) of Fair Oaks, California and two nieces, Deanna Durham-Larkin of Cottage Grove, Oregon and Marilyn Long (George) of Lake Forest, California. He is also survived by 15 grand-nieces and nephews, as well as many great-grand-nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest with his parents, fulfilling their lifelong wish that their son would return home. A graveside Military Honors Ceremony will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery, 2400 North Fair Oaks Avenue, Altadena, California 91001. Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery 2400 North Fair Oaks Avenue Altadena, California 91001 Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary