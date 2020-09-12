1/
John Asmundson
September 12, 2019 In Loving Memory We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you you did not go along; for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us peachful memories, your love is still our guide; and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same; but as God call us one by one, the chain will link again. Until we meet again!! Love you Dad/Grandpa/Brother/Uncle - Your Loving Family -


Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sep. 12, 2020.
