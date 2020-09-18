1/1
John David Cramer
The family of John David Cramer announce his passing on September 9, 2020. John was born on May 14, 1935 to Olvie Cramer and Emily Loretta Stuart Cramer in Ogden, Utah. He served in the Navy Reserves and later as a missionary in Texas and Louisiana for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. John received an MS from the University of Utah in physical sciences and a second MS from Cornell in astronomy. He taught for over thirty years in the Arcadia Unified School District, first at Foothills Junior High and then at Arcadia High School. John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carole DeRyke Cramer, their 3 daughters- Debbie Stone (Curtis), Melanie Miller (Mark), and Angie Evans (Matt), 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, his twin sister Joyce Stephens, and his sister Fay Stuart. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Darrell Cramer Ret. Brig. Gen. USAF, and Stuart Cramer Ret. Liutenant Col. USAF. John valued his education, cherished his family, and loved his God He will be interred in Ogden Utah at the Lindquist Wasatch 4500 South Washington Blvd Ogden, UT 84401, at 1:00 on Saturday September 19, 2020 Email condolences to www.ChapmanFuneralDirectors.com


Published in Pasadena Star-News on Sep. 18, 2020.
