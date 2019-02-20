|
|
July 8, 1932 - January 11, 2019 John Edward Biles, 86, passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019 in Arcadia, California. He was born to Concetta & John Biles Sr. on July 8, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA. John was raised in South Pasadena and graduated from South Pasadena High School and Pasadena City College. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and later as a 18-year member of the U.S. Navy Reserves. John spent his entire adult life in Pasadena, CA where he raised his family and spent 46 years as an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. John's greatest love was family: his wife of 57 years, Barbi, and his children Stephanie (Juan) Ybarra of Glendora, CA; Jennifer (David) Jackson of Arcadia, CA; and Christopher (Heather) Biles of Montecito, CA. Happiest surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and friends - he will be dearly missed. John and Barbi were very involved with Hill Avenue Grace Lutheran Church including Luther League and Contact Crisis Management. They also spent years volunteering with the Navy League of Pasadena, Pasadena Schools, and East Pasadena Little League. John was preceded in death by his wife Barbi (2015) and is survived by his daughters Stephanie and Jennifer, son Christopher and grandchildren Amanda, Hannah, Sean, Audrey, Kaden, Gianna, and Lain. A memorial service to celebrate John's life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00AM at Hill Avenue Grace Lutheran Church 73 N. Hill Avenue, Pasadena, CA. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 20, 2019