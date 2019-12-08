|
Feb. 14, 1942 - Oct. 14, 2019 John "Joe" Edward Rynn, 77, died Oct. 14, 2019 peacefully in his home from heart failure and various complications. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, Dec. 16 at Holy Angels Church in Arcadia, CA followed by an 11:00 AM celebration of life at the Arcadia Elks Lodge. Joe was born on Feb. 14, 1942 in Toledo, OH to James F. Rynn and Chrystel M. Tucholska. After graduating from St. Frances De Sale High School, class of 1960, he attended University of Toledo and was a Notre Dame Subway Alumni. Joe moved to San Bernardino, CA and was married to Linda D. Carr from 1968 to 1975. He remarried and spent more than 20 years in San Francisco with Elaine Zaborowski before retiring to Tucson, AZ. The youngest of 3 boys, he is survived by brothers Richard T. Rynn and James J. Rynn. Joe is also survived by his son, Patrick J. Rynn, daughter, Michelle M. Pauls, and (step) daughters, Leslie S. Jaquez and Lori A. Connolly, along with 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He will forever be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father and friend and was known as a generous heart by all.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Dec. 8, 2019