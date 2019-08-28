Home

White Emerson Mortuary
13304 Philadelphia St.
Whittier, CA 90601
562-698-0304
John G. Serrano Sr. Obituary
John G. Serrano Sr., 73, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his home in Moreno Valley, CA. A Vigil will be led at 9am and Mass celebrated at 10am, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 8545 Norwalk Blvd., Whittier. Interment will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Rosemead, CA. John is survived by his wife, Rachel; sons, John Jr., Edward (Jessica), and Chris (Monique); sisters, Josephine and Elvira; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his daughter, Stephanie Serrano. Full obit at www.whiteemerson.com
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Aug. 28, 2019
