March 9, 1931 - June 12, 2020 John Pulice was a leader from his days as a high school all-city football player, to his attendance at East Los Angeles College, earning a degree from USC and an advanced degree from Whittier College. John worked in the Little Lake School District in Santa Fe Springs for 37 years, the last 12 as Superintendent of Schools. He was an outstanding leader because he was skilled, intelligent, empathetic, willing to share power, and possessed a sharp sense of humor. He was a role model for many, received many awards including Santa Fe Springs Citizen of the Year, and upon his retirement, a District Plaza was named after him. John was born on March 9, 1931, to John and Louise Pulice. He passed on June 12, 2020, with his wife Genevieve in the room with him. John and Gen began their love affair when they met as 14-year-olds and were married for 69 years. John is survived by his wife, 5 children John Pulice (Erin), Gail Baxter (David), Nancy Gill (Rick), Joseph Pulice (Linda) and Michael Pulice, his brother Richard Pulice (Sharlyn), 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jonh was a rock in both his immediate and extended family. He relished attending any activities where his children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren participated. He looked forward to big family gatherings to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries and how he loved the Fourth of July Picnic, Christmas Eve, and Christmas gatherings. He was always looked upon to say a few valuable and meaningful words at any special family gathering. After his retirement, he spent several years as an aide to Congressman Esteban Torres. He volunteered as a hospice counselor and was appointed by the County of Los Angeles as a Deputy County Commissioner to perform the marriage ceremony for many couples at the County administration building in Norwalk. He particularly loved the ability to talk with both young and older couples about the value of marriage in one's life. He loved his dogs, books, and walking the hills around his Hacienda Heights home using his father's walking stick. John loved people- fellow educators, students young and old, high school and college friends, doctors, nurses, and aides who attended to him in his later years. His fellow residents at the Oakmont residential apartments in Whittier all had wonderful things to say about him. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oakmont for their care and support. Private ceremonies for the family will be held on June 29th and 30th.





