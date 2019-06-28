|
May 18, 1930 - June 5, 2019 Following a short illness, John died peacefully at home attended by Thelma, his beloved wife of 52 wonderful years. He was 89. John was born in Boston, MA to Michael and Maria Rotondi. He was the youngest of nine siblings all of whom have predeceased him. He attended Boston Latin School, received a B.A. from Harvard University, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War years, received an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Finance, University of Pennsylvania. In 1960 he moved to Los Angeles and began a fulfilling 35 year career as an investment counselor with several brokerage firms beginning with Dean Witter & Co. where he met his future wife. He was an avid reader of historical and biographical works and John and his wife loved to travel here and abroad, enjoyed attending many spectator sports, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, entertaining friends and gardening among other pursuits. He was an intelligent, warm, generous man who will be missed. Besides his wife, John is survived by many nephews, nieces and dear friends. Services private
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 28, 2019