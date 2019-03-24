|
December 16, 1943 - January 1, 2019 John William Devonshire, beloved father, brother, and friend died unexpectedly on January 1, 2019. He was 75. He was born on December 16, 1943 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Pasadena, Ca. to parents John Wilson Devonshire and Rachel Anderson. Generations of the Devonshire family, including his father, two sons, and grandson were born in Pasadena. It was here that John graduated from John Muir High School and was married in 1968 for 25 years raising his two sons in Altadena, CA. John served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1962-66. He then worked for the Phone Company as an installer. Soon after he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and became a Los Angeles County Firefighter/Paramedic for 30 years. He was among the first full time paramedic units employed in the country. He later joined the L.A. County Air Operations Helicopter Rescue and Fire Assist Program as a pioneer in the field. Air Ops consisted of less than 20 elite Firefighter/Paramedics from the department that employs over 5000 people. They cover over 4000 square miles of densely populated cities, freeways, rugged mountains, desert, coastline, seven lakes and reservoirs, and two island groups. Their missions involved everything from extracting stranded climbers to transporting severely injured people to one of 14 trauma centers. Air Ops ran in 24 hour non stop shifts. He helped so many by saving lives and transporting in dire emergencies throughout his career. John retired from LACFD in 1998. In 2003 John moved from Altadena, CA to Jemez Springs, NM where he loved the outdoors and as he would say "being on top of the mountain". He became a dear friend to so many in the Jemez community. He loved his family, country and God. He is survived by his two sons, David and Matt Devonshire, sister Gail Anderson, grandson Evan Devonshire, and his beloved dog Duke as well as many other family members. Services will be held on Saturday March 30th at 10:00am. Los Angeles County Air Operations facility located at 12605 Osborne St. Pacoima, Ca. 91331.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 24, 2019