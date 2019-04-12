|
|
Nov 13, 1929 - Mar 24, 2019 Joseph H Heithe Sr passed away Sunday March 24th 2019 in his home in Riverside, CA. Joe was born Nov 13, 1929, worked for Pasadena School District for more than 40 years and retired as the Head of Maintenance at 71 while living in Arcadia CA. He was involved with Holy Angels Church and volunteered many hours. He was a long time member and avid racer of the Sidehack Association of Southern California racing club with his 2 eldest sons Don and Pat. Archery was an activity he enjoyed with family and was a lifetime member of Pasadena Roving Archers. After moving to Riverside, he became involved with mining for gold. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, JoAnn, his sister Lita Terrell, his children Don (Charlotte), Mike, Jaime (Brad), and Joe Jr (Lisa) along with 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery on April 15th at 11:30. A memorial will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 12, 2019