March 23, 1915 - January 31, 2019 Joseph F. Thomas passed away at his home on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the age of 103. He was born in Oak Hill, WV on March 23, 1915, attended Greenbrier Military Academy, Duke University and graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Carnegie Institute of Technology (Carnegie-Mellon University) in 1938. In 1938 he married Margaret Ruth Lively, also of Oak Hill. He began his career with small architectural firms in Virginia and Tennessee until accepting a position with the TVA, where he worked until enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1943. Following his naval service he lived and worked in Riverside and Los Angeles, until moving to Pasadena in 1947, where he established his own practice. In 1953 he and Don Neptune created the firm, Neptune & Thomas Associates, Architects & Engineers, where they both worked until retiring in 1978. Joe's institutional work were often landmarks in the Pasadena-Foothill cities, Los Angeles and San Diego, including many universities and schools, hospitals, churches, banks, and other public buildings, while earning over 30 design awards. His professional and community service work was extensive. Some highlights include Founding Member/Pasadena Chapter AIA; Founding Member/Pasadena NOW; Kiwanis Club; Pasadena Planning Commission; California Advisory Board/Architecture & Construction; Advisory Committee/Cal Poly Pomona School of Environmental Design; Trustee/Almansor Educational Center; Chairman/Pasadena Mayor's Council for Downtown Development; Tournament of Roses Association. On a national level Joe served many years on several committees and served as Treasurer of the American Institute of Architecture. An active philanthropist, Joe's contributions are headlined by a scholarship in his name, and a charitable trust for a full professorship at Carnegie-Mellon University. Other institutions include the Methodist Hospital Foundation, Claremont School of Theology, Pi Kappa Alpha Educational Foundation, and the American Architectural Foundation. Among the recognitions he received were listing in "Who's Who in America" and The Pasadena Arts Council Golden Circle Award for Visual Arts, and, fittingly, the Pasadena-Foothill annual Joseph F. Thomas Founders Award. He was awarded a Fellowship in the American Institute of Architecture in 1970. He is survived by his two children, Anita and Joseph, two grandchildren, Victoria and Stephen, and four great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00189910-image-1.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 19, 2019