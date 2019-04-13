|
|
Jan. 21, 1929 - March 31, 2019 Joyce Cobb lived to age 90. Born in Boston MA daughter to Edna and Archie Nicoll and sister to Nick, Don, and Tom. She lived in Syracuse NY until her family moved to Altadena CA in 1940. In 1949 she married her husband of 65 years Ovie Cobb. They raised their family in Temple City where Joyce was involved with St. Luke's Church and for a time worked as a Welcome Wagon hostess. Later Ovie and Joyce enjoyed camper traveling with their dogs. Joyce was an excellent bowler and played until she was nearly 80! Joyce is survived by their 5 children Carol Wheeler (Dan), Larry Cobb (Vicki), Cindy Snyder (Phillip), Janet Lewine (Barry), and Sharon Price, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great granddaughters. Joyce suffered from dementia and was lovingly cared for by Ovie until he passed in 2014. She spent her last years at Leisure Living of Claremont cared for by Kathleen and her wonderful staff. Nana Joyce was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed. She will be interred with Ovie at Riverside National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online guestbook at cabotandsonsfh.com
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 13, 2019