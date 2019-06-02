|
|
May 1940 - May 3, 2019 Joyce Darlene Greif passed away peacefully in Pasadena on May 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 78 years old, and is survived by her son, Gregory and his wife Bernadette; daughter Stephanie, granddaughter Paige, and grandson Jake. Joyce grew up in Inglewood and after graduating high school, she moved to San Francisco where she met and married the love of her life, Allen. They had two children before moving to Pasadena in 1968. Gregory and Stephanie both attended Chandler School, where Joyce was always willing to volunteer. In 1970, she was asked to be the first Development Director at Chandler. That job soon became a full-time position which saw her running the entire Development Department. She held that position at Chandler for 31 years, before retiring in 2010. Joyce was not only a fixture in the Chandler Community, but in Pasadena as well. She formed lifelong relationships with the people that she worked with, as well as neighbors on South Oakland Ave, where she lived for 48 years. Those closest to her would agree that Joyce had an eye for design that was evident from the moment you entered her home. After Joyce retired and her husband Allen passed, she stayed active and involved in the community going to lunches, dinners, musicals and a book club that looked forward her annual Christmas party. She was incredibly proud of her two grandchildren, Paige and Jake. Joyce was able to share in the joy of Paige's college graduation, as well as Jake's high school graduation and him starting college. Joyce will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life in Honor of Joyce Greif is scheduled for Saturday June 8th at the Athenaeum at Cal Tech. The service will commence at 11:00am with a reception following. In leu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made in Joyce's name to the Pasadena Humane Society.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 2, 2019