May 25, 1929 - March 23, 2019 Joyce May Travis passed away on March 23rd, just 2 months shy of her 90th birthday. She actively volunteered at The LA Arboretum for over 30 years and was a passionate supporter of The Sierra Madre United Methodist Church. Joyce's sweet and loving nature, concern for others and positive attitude was an inspiration to all she encountered. As a lifetime PEO member, she exhibited loving care for her PEO sisters and her immediate family. Joyce is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Travis, her three daughters, Cheryl Hale, Cindy Crismer, Chris Sharoff and five granddaughters. No words can express how much she will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to The LA Arboretum, Family Promise of the San Gabriel Valley, PEO, or the United Methodist Women of Sierra Madre United Methodist Church.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 4, 2019