12-27-1920 - 5-13-2020 Juanita Badillo Sanchez, 99, has returned home to the Lord. She was born in Torreon, Mexico to Antonio Badillo and Martina Garcia Badillo. She was married to Armando F Sanchez for 65 yrs until his passing in 2018. They lived in Tucson, AZ and moved to Southern CA in 1970, eventually settling in Pico Rivera. An ever-faithful woman in God, Juanita and Armando were active members of Christian Church congregations over the years, where they counseled married couples and youth groups. Her favorite biblical verse was Matthew 6:33 and she last attended service in March at Iglesia Christiana Biblia Abierta in Pico Rivera. She was a loyal Marine wife, favorite color was Blue, dedicated flower was the White Rose and she loved Menudo, BBQ Ribs and Carne Asada Tacos. She loved a cold glass of Root Beer with her meals and enjoyed the avocados and sweet oranges that grew in her yard. Everyone who knew would agree that her pinto beans were best in the world and she took pride in making a batch every couple of weeks, the last being days before she passed. She is survived by family, friends, the church community and her undying faith in the Lord. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Rose Hills. A public memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined.





