11/7/46 - 2/3/20 A lifelong SoCal resident, Judy was born in Upland and attended Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy. She graduated with a bachelor's in spanish from USCB and then received her teaching credential from USC. Judy retired after 25 years of teaching Spanish at Hewes Middle School in Tustin and served for 21 years on the school board of the Placentia Yorba Linda Unified School District Her father, A.Q. Miller, founded the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. She is survived by her husband Kent Norton, two sons Paul and Jim, and two grandchildren. A memorial service is planned at Forest Lawn Covina Hills on Sat. Feb 29 at 9:30 AM. She was a kind and generous lady and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 21, 2020
