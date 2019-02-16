Home

Julian G. Martinez Obituary
Julian G. Martinez, a retired Marine Core Veteran, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019 in San Diego. Preceded in death by his parents Julian and Mary Martinez, and brothers Richard, Michael and Alex, all from Pasadena, CA. Survived by his wife Laura, daughter Angela and two grandsons Keiden and Keisen and siblings Manuel, Kiki, George, Tine, Louie, Florence and Stevie. Celebration of Life reception will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 456 Mountain View Street Altadena, CA 91001 from 11:00am - 3:00pm. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00189690-image-1.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 16, 2019
