July 17, 1930 - March 7, 2019 June Marie Colton, 88, passed away at her Pasadena home from pneumonia. June also had heart and muscle diseases for many years. She actively volunteered with and The Myositis Association, leading support groups and working fundraisers, and was a compassionate advocate for patients and their families. June's sweet and loving nature, concern for others, and positive attitude were remarkable. Strong determination and life-long faith saw her through many challenges. Her husband, Michael John Colton, died in 1994. June is survived by her daughter Laurel Colton, son Lane Leabow, nieces Cathy Auman and Terry Cook, and nephews Wilson Auman and Harold Cook. No words can express how much June will be missed. For memorial information, contact Laurel Colton at LMColton@hotmail.com. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews.
