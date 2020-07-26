Katharine Nevins Schwarzenbach died peacefully in her sleep on July 13th in Claremont, California. 'Katie' as she was known to friends and family, was born in Pasadena, California on August 18, 1922 to Richard Nevins and Katharine Tilt Nevins. She attended the Westridge School for Girls and UC Berkeley. During the Second World War, she met and married fellow Pasadena resident Edward Washburn. They lived in Washington DC for a year and then moved to Pasadena to raise four children: Edward Story Washburn, Susan Bass Washburn, Timothy Nevins Washburn and John Lawrence Washburn. In 1958, she married Chris Schwarzenbach. He brought four children from his first marriage to the growing household : Marguerite Liselotte, Joseph Christopher, Frederick Nicholas and John Gerald. Together Katie and Chris had twins Alexander Richard and Robert Otto. In addition to managing this brood, Katie was active in The Pasadena Garden Club, served as president of the Pasadena Art Alliance and spent much time in beloved St Malo Beach. Having an interest in politics, she worked at the Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles in 1960 and hosted a fund raiser for L.A. mayoral candidate Tom Bradley. In 1979, Katie moved from Pasadena to New York City, where she was active as a docent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and travelled with a group from the museum to China. She spent weekends at her home in Locust Valley and made her television debut in New York with an appearance on 'To Tell the Truth', posing as the 'Skydiving Grandmother'. In the mid 80's she began spending summers in Islesboro, Maine and moved there permanently in 1995, buying a 19th century farmhouse on 11 acres. On the island she pursued her passion for golf, tennis and sailing at the Tarratine Club, as well as gardening and tending to her chickens. Katie also became active in island affairs, principally the Islesboro Historical Society and the Pendleton Library. She became a beloved member of island life. In honor of her 80th birthday, a 'Katie is 80' parade was held. For her 90th, a grand fete complete with fireworks, champagne and dancing under the big top marked the occasion. Katie continued to spend summers in Dark Harbor until 2018. In 2006, Katie once again returned to Pasadena, ultimately moving to Mount San Antonio Gardens in Claremont in 2010. At The Gardens, Katie was known for her quick wit and for being intellectually curious and interested in art and theatre. Katie continued to stay connected with her family in Pasadena and beyond and regularly attended the Westridge Alumni Day festivities. At the 2019 gathering, she had the distinct honor of being seated at table number one as the eldest living graduate of the school. She is survived her six children, nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy McCay Scully of Pasadena, California. She was preceded in death by her brother Richard Nevins and sisters Ann Schneider, Louisa Miller and Sabra Clark, all of Pasadena, California. The family requests that memorial contributions in Katie's memory be directed to the Westridge School for Girls or the Islesboro Islands Trust.





