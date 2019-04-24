|
|
Katherine Celeste Ballard, 94 years old, died at Arcadia Methodist Hospital following a brief illness. She was born February 21, 1925. She was the only child of Katherine and Hamilton LeMelle. Katherine, "Kittie", attended Holy Family Parish School and St. Andrew's High School for Girls. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, William Eugene Ballard of Oroville, Washington. Kittie lived in Pasadena. Her passion was giving to her community. She was active in the San Marino League for 57 years. She was also dedicated to the Pasadena Symphony, Luminaires of the Doheny Eye Institute, The Colburn School, Metropolitan Opera Associates, and Pasadena Art Center College of Design. Surviving her are her 3 children; Susan Clifford, Robert Ballard and Maryann Adams. Kittie has four grandchildren; Anne and David Clifford, Shelley Spelman and Jessica Thornstrom. She also has five great-grandchildren; Lucy and Misha Clifford, Dempsey and Quincey Spelman, and Georgie Thornstrom. Celebration of Life for Kittie will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019, at 2pm at St. Edmund's Episcopal Church, 1175 S. San Gabriel Blvd, San Marino, CA 91108. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred: The Colburn School https://www.colburnschool.edu/membership/donate-now/ Pasadena Symphony https://pasadenasymphony-pops.org/give/individual-giving/ Luminaires https://doheny.org/donate/ Or, contact the to make a memorial donation.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 24, 2019