10/22/1935 - 4/25/2020 Elegant and glamorous, Patti Huber was the ultimate fashionista, glowing hostess, adored mother, and most of all, the childhood sweetheart and soulmate of Bill for 61 years of marriage. Patti passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday April 25th from natural causes. Kathleen Patricia (Patti) Huber was born on October 22, 1935 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the daughter of Kathleen Virginia Stoll and Walter William Brueggen. In sixth grade, Patti met Bill Huber at St. Patrick's grade school in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Bill noticed the girl who came into his class mid-year and of whom his mother said in church, "She's a cute girl. You ought to get to know her." As a young girl, she developed a passion for music. Patti learned to play the clarinet, the piano, and the cello, becoming first chair in the school orchestra. At Regis High School, she was the valedictorian of her class, while also being voted forum secretary. At the same time, Bill was elected senior class president. They found themselves in the office of the principal, Father Paul, debating which position held the most authority. He told them it was Patti's. Bill still got the last dance, though, on her Senior Prom dance card. That was the start of their playful, friendly competition with each other. After graduation, Patti attended St. Teresa's College in Winona, and Bill went to St. John's in Collegeville, Minnesota. Due to her academic achievements, she received a scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin at Stout. The two of them wrote love letters to each other every day for four years which they saved and re-read to each other throughout their marriage. The start of her love for fashion and glamour began in 1955. She moved to Washington, D.C. where she got a job at a department store writing scripts for fashion shows and purchasing hats for the well-known socialites of the day. However, her longing for Bill soon prompted her return to Minneapolis where they reunited. She was hired at Dayton's in the hat department where she worked her way up to the head of stock. Bill proposed and Patti giddily purchased her extravagant full-skirted light pink peau de soie wedding gown. On November 16, 1957, Bill and Patti were married at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and rode off into the sunset in a classic car from Bill's dad's shop. Bill joined the US Army and they moved together to Fort Devens Army Base in central Massachusetts. It was at the army hospital that she gave birth to her first daughter Anne. Patti couldn't wait to dress up Anne in frilly dresses and patent leather shoes. Soon, the new parents were bringing their baby girl to the Easter parade to stroll on 5th Avenue in New York City. After his service, Bill was hired by 3M Company in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 1962, she had her second child, Stephen. At about that time, Bill received a transfer to sunny southern California. Patti was ecstatic! Sunshine, fruit trees, the beach and west coast fashion called to her. The family settled in Sierra Madre. Soon after, came two more additions: Michael and Amy. Now, the family of six needed more space. When Patti saw the quaint Tudor-style house on Grandview Avenue, there was no looking back. The brightest joy of her life was raising her four children. Her favorite pastime was cheering her kids on to victory and bringing home the trophy. She and Bill never missed one game. She ran the snack bar at Heasley field for Steve and Mike's baseball games. All in one evening, she cheered Mike at his frosh basketball game, Steve at the JV game, and wouldn't leave until the buzzer at the varsity game. After the game, she would sit the boys down at the kitchen table and the family recapped every basket! This continued on as the kids later attended college. Her son Mike was the star guard on the basketball team at Claremont McKenna College, and she traveled all over the southland with Bill to faithfully watch every home and away game. In her later years, she loved to get decked out in hats, beads, and other accessories to tailgate at college football games at UCLA, her son Steve and daughter Amy's alma mater, and Notre Dame, where Mike later attended. Patti also signed the kids up for tennis lessons every summer at the local courts and even took lessons herself! It all paid off later when her son Steve, representing Wilson Tennis, was able to outfit her with the latest tennis apparel and racquets and ultimately send her and Bill to the US Open in New York. Growing up in the Midwest snow gave Patti the great opportunity to become an avid skier. She taught all four kids to ski in the local San Gabriel Mountains. Patti's oldest daughter, Anne, has since hosted many Utah Christmases where the whole family skis together. Every birthday, no matter whose it was, the girls would go shopping. Along with her mother Kathleen, Patti loved to explore Los Angeles clothing stores with her two daughters. It was quite the time when all of them wanted to buy the same outfit! Because of her eye for fashion and her penchant for style, Patti was offered the job to run the gift shop at the renowned Pasadena Huntington Sheraton Hotel. During one stretch of a year and 1/2, her shop was a-buzzin' with customers. It was the Superbowl, the Army- Navy football game, the Rose Bowl, and the 1984 Olympics all converging at the hotel. Her shop was overrun with athletes and fans alike all clamoring to buy her carefully curated selection of memorabilia. Later, Patti began managing the gift shop at the famous Pasadena Playhouse. Because it was only open during intermission and after the show, Bill and Patti were able to attend every play. One of her all-time favorites was Forever Plaid, who chose Patti to come out on stage to play the well-known duet "Heart and Soul" with them on the piano during their live performance. Patti loved her home, which she lived in with Bill for their entire lives. Her home was filled with unique collectables from her travels to Mexico, Spain, Portugal, and Italy. Because of her admiration for Spanish style and architecture, she included many colorful tapestries, furniture, and dishes that reminded her of her travels. The white kitchen table was the family hub. There, a family cockatiel would only sing when Patti entered the room with a rendition of "Bridge over the River Kwai." In this same kitchen, she made the best meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, and her lemon meringue pie was out of this world. In fact, Patti picked all the lemons she needed from her fruit trees in her very own backyard! During the holidays, Patti would host her children's families at her home with much style and pizzazz. She would take much care to set the table perfectly with homemade name tags and special antique dishes filled with delectables. Bill and Patti would walk up to Saint Rita's Catholic Church every day for daily mass. She loved to entertain the priests at her home for special Sunday brunches after mass. She was a big part of the parish community, serving as a Eucharistic minister along with Bill, and was well loved by all. The couple was always an eye-catching pair anywhere they went. Servers, cooks, maŒtre d's, and owners would take pleasure in serving this gorgeous, gracious couple. When she would walk in all dressed up to the Derby Restaurant, the band would see her and always strike up one of her favorite tunes, "Steppin' out with my baby". Soon, the couple would be twirling across the dancefloor. Every year they would look forward to one event, the Indian Wells Tennis Tournament in the desert. They had box seats for 30 years. Looking fantastic in her sundress and wide brim hat, Patti would immerse herself in tennis and sunshine for two weeks with her husband. She loved to visit her eleven grandchildren and shower them with love and affection. Patti celebrated her birthday every year with her granddaughter Stefi who was born on the same day 60 years apart. She is survived by her four children, Anne (John) Stark, Steve (Sue) Huber, Mike (Elizabeth) Huber, and Amy (Chris) Moye, her 11 grandchildren, Nate (Sara), Camila (Kegan), Will, Kyle, Hailey, Stefi, Steven, Stephen, Nicole, Maddie, Shay, and two great-grandchildren, Calvin and Oliver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, by one year and four days, and her brother, Bud, (Violet). Patti was interred next to Bill in Sierra Madre Pioneer Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a date and time to be announced. Cabot and Sons Funeral Directors





