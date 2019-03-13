|
Risk, Kathleen O'Brien (Casey) July 16, 1945 - Feb. 16, 2019 Kathleen O'Brien (Casey) Risk died on February 16, 2019 in Pasadena. Her devoted husband and children were with her until the end. Her family and friends already miss her infectious laughter and joy. She never met a stranger and was completely comfortable talking to people at the next table at restaurants or in line at the grocery store. Casey was a native Californian who spent most of her life in Pasadena. Her relationship with Mayfield spanned decades and produced life-long friends. She graduated from Cal State Long Beach. She later earned a Masters Degree in Education Administration from Cal State LA followed by her Administrative Credential at La Verne. Teaching was a natural profession for her. First as a speech therapist, later teaching English to foreign adults. She ignored the rules of no physical contact with her students and freely distributed hugs when learners needed them. They reciprocated with birthday parties for her and grateful hugs of their own. Casey is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth O'Brien and Katherine Keller O'Brien, and sisters, Sheila Kolanoski and Denise Lee. Casey is survived by her sister Adelaine, husband John, four children Matthew (Shelley), Eliza (Jeff), Katherine (Sean), and Timothy (Marisa), and six grandchildren Cameron, Riley, Ryan, Kevin, Jack, and Elodie. Her funeral and celebration of life are set for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Holy Family Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Descanso Gardens in La Cañada. (visit descansogardens.org) Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00192320-image-1.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 13, 2019