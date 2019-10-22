|
March 26, 1933 - October 3, 2019 Keith Frederick Williams was born in Montebello, Ca. on March 26, 1933. As a child he resided in many cities including Pasadena, Alhambra, San Marino and in Mexico. He graduated from Alhambra High School and then served honorably in the United States Navy for 4 years in Active Duty from 1952 to 1956. He was a member of the Underwater Demolition Team and an Air Traffic Controller. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Keith enrolled in, and graduated from Cal State Los Angeles with his degree in Business. While in college, he married Anne M. Leslie and they resided in Pasadena and Arcadia. Together they raised two sons, Rick and Brian and a daughter, Melissa. In 1966 they moved to Glendora when Keith started a new position at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena where he worked for over 35 years until he retired. Keith was very active with his kids in sports and scouting. He coached at Glendora American Little League, Glendora Basketball, and Glendora Youth Soccer and served on the Board of Directors for each organization. He also served as Cub Master for Pack 482 of the Cub Scouts for 5 years. Upon retirement, Keith and Ann moved up to their retirement home in Running Springs, CA., where they stayed until health forced them off the mountain and back to San Dimas in 2017. Keith is preceded in death by his father Frederick and his mother Agnes. He is survived by his wife Ann, sons, Rick (Ingrid), Brian (Natalie) and daughter Melissa Frantz; 9 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and 12 Great-Great Grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anne's in the Mountains in Running Springs at 11 am on Wed. Oct 23. A celebration of life will take place directly after the mass.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Oct. 22, 2019