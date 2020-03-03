|
|
07/23/1946 - 02/26/2020 Kenneth Allen Baumgartner, 73, of Azusa, CA passed away in the comfort of his home on February 26, 2020. Ken was born July 23, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA, son of Clare Duane and Arlene Mary (Winnie) Baumgartner. He began his scholarly pursuits at Bella Vista Elementary, where he forged lifelong relationships and enthusiastically attended regular reunion events. The years through high school went quickly; Ken was known as a gadfly and at times a daunting student to most teachers crossing his path. One of the many infamous tales of Ken taunting a teacher involved a bespoke rubber band gun and an uncanny aim from across the room. Such aim came in handy when he was voluntold to Vietnam in 1967, serving the Army in Big Red One. He was decorated upon honorable discharge with the National Defense Service Metal, the Vietnam Service Metal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and Sharpshooter. Being a 100% combat disabled veteran, Ken avidly supported the aim and mission of the . Upon return to civilian life, Ken continued the work of machining with the added knowledge of firearms and special munitions at the family business established by his father in Los Angeles. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, the US Concealed Carry Association, the Single Action Shooting Society ("Doc Gun" #2512) and a Life Member inductee of the Calico Hall of Fame #73. In his spare time, he adored a great craps game and gambling in general. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Gail Marie (Philibert), his sister Deborah (Cary), and parents Clare and Arlene. He is survived by his brother Clark, his two daughters Karen and Laura, and his five grandchildren Xavier, Andrew, Emily, Emma, and Jake. Ken and his family have called Azusa their home since 1981. White's Funeral Home at 404 E. Foothill Blvd. in Azusa, Ca. will host visitation on March 9, 2020 from 6p-7p, immediately followed by his funeral service from 7p-8p. Ken adored the s Project and supported their cause regularly. If you would like to honor him, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this laudable organization. Any amount is greatly appreciated.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 3, 2020