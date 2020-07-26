Oct. 23, 1924 - July 21, 2020 Kirby Filson Davis passed away July 21, 2020 at Royal Oaks Manor in Duarte, CA. She was born Oct. 23, 1924 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Floyd and Wilma Filson, the second of four children. She grew up at McCormick Seminary in Chicago where her father served as a Dean, attended Park College at age 16 and graduated with honors with a BA in English. She married her beloved husband, Harold M. Davis in 1945. He eventually became a pastor and thrust her into church work, something she loved throughout her life, She raised four children, Lawrence ("Dave"), Steve, Kent and Rebecca and is survived by the latter two in addition to her sister, Abby Shaw, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband and her first two sons. Her love of literature and intellectual pursuits showed in all she touched. Her children attribute their success to her passion in these areas, as well as her love of hard work. She worked as an executive secretary in several churches and for several businesses. Through multiple churches she supported her husband, organizing groups, playing organ and working with any group that needed her help. Retirement to her meant organizing reading and spelling groups in Westminster Gardens, the retirement community she loved and where she spent the majority of her retirement life. She survived her husband by five years and is happy to be at peace with him now in heaven. Her life was full of service to the Lord and parenting her four children. She will be greatly missed.





