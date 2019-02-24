|
|
Staley, Lawrence (Larry) John Feb. 2, 1945 - Feb. 7, 2019 Lawrence (Larry) John Staley, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at his long-time South Pasadena home on February 7, 2019. He was 74 years old. Larry was born on February 2, 1945, in Whittier, CA, to Howard and Catherine Staley. The oldest of three children, he was raised in Montebello and attended St. Benedict School and Cantwell High School, graduating in 1962. Larry graduated from California State University, Los Angeles in 1967. Larry spent most of his 35-year career as a real estate executive with the California Department of Transportation, District 7 Los Angeles. He retired at age 58 and was able to enjoy the next 15 years traveling throughout the world, visiting many cities in Europe, Africa, South America, the Caribbean, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Larry valued his holiday traditions and hosted many celebrations, St. Patrick's Day being one of his favorites. He enjoyed nothing more than being with his family and watching over his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. Larry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maureen, son Brian, daughter-in-law Lindsay, granddaughter Katherine, sister Patricia (Ashvin) Joshi, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Staley. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 1527 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena, California. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to Hillsides Home for Children (Pasadena) or Loyola High School (Los Angeles). Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Feb. 24, 2019