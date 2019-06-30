|
March 21,1961 - June 18, 2019 Lee Ellen Esbenshade passed away at her home in Missoula, Montana, on June 18, 2019, after a two-year struggle with cancer. She was born in Pasadena, California, on March 21, 1961. After graduating from Blair High School, she continued on to Stanford University where she received a BA in English. She developed a great love of literature, lived in a co-op and played piccolo with close friends in the (in)famous Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band, which gave her a lifelong love of the absurd. She subsequently worked as a teacher, typesetter, and primarily as an editor. Lee's love of travel and getting to know other cultures began when she spent nine months living and traveling in Europe with her family, going to school in Switzerland at the age of 9. In high school she was an exchange student in Greece, and she also studied in Aix-en-Provence, France, while in college. In 1986-87, she lived for several months with her siblings in London, where she met Englishman Ray Shackleton, who was operating a small vegetarian restaurant. They were married in Los Angeles in 1988 and after that moved to Missoula, where Lee received an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Montana. Lee gave birth at home to their son, Aidan, in 1992, and daughter, Ellie, in 1995. Missoula and Montana were beloved to her. In Missoula, she belonged to and helped create many communities, especially those associated with Sussex School, which her children attended, and with dance. After her divorce, Lee met her later life partner, Buell Whitehead, in a dance class. She was a practitioner of international folk dancing, contra dance, swing, salsa, ballroom, and for the last 10 years a dedicated tanguera. In Montana, Lee loved hiking, camping, backpacking, beargrass, huckleberries, and Glacier Park. She rejoiced in oceans, lakes, waterfalls, streams, and best of all, her home waters of Rattlesnake Creek, immersing herself at all seasons. She never stopped traveling the world; she adored good food and laughter; and was a loving daughter, mother, partner, sibling, aunt, and friend. In addition to her partner Buell Whitehead of Missoula and children, Aidan Shackleton of Palo Alto and Ellie Shackleton of New York City, Lee is survived by her parents, Richard and Nancy Esbenshade of Pasadena; siblings Rick, Jill, Anne, and Andy; and ex-husband Ray. She left us much too early, and will be greatly missed.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on June 30, 2019