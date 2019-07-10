Home

Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
Leonard Smith
Feb. 21, 1931 - July 3, 2019 On the afternoon of July 3, Leonard William Smith died peacefully in his home in Pasadena surrounded by his family. Leonard was born in Montreal, Canada to Christena May Sutherland of Boston, and Laurie William Smith of Nova Scotia. He drove to California in his 20s, met his wife Elba Bautista in 1959, and together raised their only child Susan Elizabeth Smith (Susana Bautista) in Pasadena. Leonard had a long career in finance working with various life insurance companies, and was passionate about genealogy and jazz music. He is survived by his wife, daughter and husband, sisters Beverly Watson of Palm Desert and Ruby Weston of Verdun, Canada, and only grandchild Nicolas William Vallejo who was his pride and joy. Funeral services will be held on July 13, 2019 at Rose Hills Cemetery, Rainbow Gardens, at 3:00pm, followed by a private gathering in their home.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 10, 2019
