Jan. 17, 1918 - July 24, 2019 Leslie James Yates, age 101 of West Covina, CA passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Morongo Valley, CA. He was born in San Antonio, TX on January 17, 1918, and was the son of the late Willie J Yates and Hattie Batcher. He graduated from Phillis Wheatley High School, and served in the Army in World II. He was a musician and was self-employed in the tire business for over 60 years. He is survived by his daughter Gwendolyn Gorg, Step-daughter Gladys Pickens, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on July 30, 2019
